Tuscumbia police: Store clerk shoots armed robbery suspect

The Tuscumbia Police Department is investigating the robbery of a convenience store that led to the suspect being shot by a clerk.

Police Chief Tony Logan said the armed robbery took place about 10 a.m. Monday at Fuel City on U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia.

He said the suspect came in and robbed the clerk, who then shot him.

The suspect got into a getaway car, which was T-boned in a wreck.

The suspect was taken to Helen Keller Hospital, and now has been air lifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Logan said police recovered money stolen from the store, as well as a gun and mask, from the getaway car.

He said the suspect is believed to be connected to multiple robberies in the area.

