A Tuscumbia man was killed in a wreck early Monday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Kenneth Vandiver, 56, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:05 a.m. Monday when the 1999 Ford F250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Vandiver died at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 72, nine miles west of Tuscumbia.

Troopers continue to investigate.