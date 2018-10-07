Clear

Tuscumbia man killed in motorcycle crash

The victim died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 2:25 PM
Posted By: Bill Young

Alabama State Trooper confirmed a Tuscumbia man died in a motorcycle crash south of Litteville on Ligon Springs Road. The victim is 47-year-old Randall Jones. Investigators said his Harley David motorcycle left the road at a curve and hit a ditch. Jones died shortly after he arrived at Helen Keller Hospital. WAAY-31 contacted State Troopers to learn if Jones had on a helmet at the time of the crash and if speed was or was not a factor.

