Tuscumbia man killed in motorcycle crash

Alabama State Trooper confirmed a Tuscumbia man died in a motorcycle crash south of Litteville on Ligon Springs Road. The victim is 47-year-old Randall Jones. Investigators said his Harley David motorcycle left the road at a curve and hit a ditch. Jones died shortly after he arrived at Helen Keller Hospital. WAAY-31 contacted State Troopers to learn if Jones had on a helmet at the time of the crash and if speed was or was not a factor.