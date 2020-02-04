Clear
Tuscumbia man killed in Lawrence County wreck

The wreck happened Monday on AL 157.

Feb 4, 2020
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Tuscumbia man was killed in a crash Monday evening on AL 157 in Lawrence County.

Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at 6 p.m. They say Wesley Whitfield, 46, was killed when the Chevy S-10 truck he was driving hit the rear-end of a Sierra truck and utility trailer.

Whitfield died at the scene. Troopers continue to investigate.

