Tuscumbia man killed in Lawrence County wreck

A Tuscumbia man was killed in a crash Monday evening on AL 157 in Lawrence County.
Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at 6 p.m. They say Wesley Whitfield, 46, was killed when the Chevy S-10 truck he was driving hit the rear-end of a Sierra truck and utility trailer.
Whitfield died at the scene. Troopers continue to investigate.
