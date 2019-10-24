Tuscumbia man charged with illegally having a gun

A Tuscumbia man has been charged with illegally possessing a gun.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Kenneth Ricketts, 45, of Tuscumbia on Tuesday and charged him with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force and Tactical Team arrested Ricketts at his home on Colburn Mountain Road.

As a result of the search, additional weapons and narcotics charges are expected, according to information released by ALEA.

ALEA said Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department helped with the investigation.