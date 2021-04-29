Tuscumbia man arrested on more drug charges while out on bond

A Tuscumbia man is in custody after his arrest on multiple drug charges.

John Christopher Cole was arrested by Colbert County Drug Task Force agents during a traffic stop Tuesday, said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

He was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of controlled substances, and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

Williamson said Cole was already out on bond from an arrest in January for similar drug charges with intent to sell.

That January bond was revoked and Cole is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail, Williamson said.