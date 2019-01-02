Tuscumbia homeowner warns neighbors about burglaries

A Tuscumbia man is warning his neighbors after he says his home was broken into on Sunday.

"First thing I noticed when I came home is all my couch cushions laying out in the floor and things were overturned. My window was up, and it just doesn't make you feel safe at home," said Brandon Staggs.

Staggs lives in Tuscumbia and found that his house had been ransacked and his valuables were missing.

"They had stolen my flat screen TV, my laptop, my iPhone 6. I work 80 hours a week and to have someone take what you have is disgusting and infuriating," said Staggs.

Staggs filed a report with Tuscumbia Police and took his story to social media.

"I had posted on social media about my break-in, and a lady that lives two streets over said someone threw a brick through her window and had run off," said Staggs.

Tuscumbia Police said they only have Staggs' police report but added that people need to file more reports when things like this happen so they can properly investigate. Staggs said he believes the suspects cut the screen on one of his windows to get in.

"If you ever think it's not a big deal just to leave one window unlocked, my house has 12 windows, and I left one unlocked and that is the one they broke into," said Staggs.

Staggs plans on getting a security system and keeping all of his windows and doors locked.