Tuscumbia embarks on largest repaving project

The city of Tuscumbia is tackling it's largest repaving project ever.

At least nine roads will be repaved they range from Joe Wheeler Drive, Hook Street, North and East Commons Street and others. Many of the roads being repaved are riddled with pot holes and uneven lanes.

Tuscumbia Mayor, Kerry Underwood, said in total they will be repaving 7.16 miles of roads withing the city. The entire project will cost $3.3 million.

"They need it bad," said Tuscumbia resident, Tyriques Halley.

Halley lives off of Joe Wheeler Drive and said things get pretty bumpy.

"If you aren't careful you will mess up a tire or something," said Halley.

Halley said he tries to drive slow over the pot holes to prevent wear and tear on his car. The city partnered with the Shoals Metropolitan Organization and they will be paying for most of the project. The city will pay a little over $600,000. Halley said he's glad tax payers like himself aren't fully funding the project.

"I'm real excited about that because I don't need no more money coming out of my pocket. None at all," said Halley. "It's good that they are fixing to do it because they need to repave all the roads."

The project will start July 8th and be done in 50 days.