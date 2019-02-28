Tuscumbia couple recovering after floodwaters ruined their restaurant

A Tuscumbia family is now trying to clean up their beloved cafe after it was ruined by floodwaters.

While most of that water is now gone, things are far from normal at the restaurant. The Claunch family has owned the restaurant in Tuscumbia for three generations, and they said the community's support has been amazing.

"I kept thinking, 'Man, you know? That water is getting higher and higher,'" said Chris Claunch.

The cafe had about six inches of water come up into parts of the building, but that wasn't their only problem.

"When the power got cut, we lost everything in our freezers and our coolers," said Chris Claunch. "So, that was a lot of food we had to throw away right there."

Chris Claunch and his wife, Morgan, have been ripping up carpet and trying to piece everything back together.

"You walk in after a flood ... and it's an emotional toll. At first, like I can't believe this happened," said Morgan Claunch.

The family does have flood insurance, but it's unclear exactly what will be covered. They are doing the work themselves, because they have about seven employees who need their jobs.

"I know they've got bills to pay. They've got mouths to feed, and we're ready to get the ball rolling again to get some money in their pocket and get everything going down here again," said Chris Claunch.

The couple is working hard and staying positive.

"We're a strong couple and things like this bring you closer and really, we were just like, 'We're gonna get through this, but what are we gonna do to get through it?'" said Morgan Claunch.

The Claunch family said the Shoals area is still reeling and trying to recover from the flooding.

"Completely devastating. We've got friends that's houses are still underwater," said Morgan Claunch. "I've got one friend who can't even get to her house yet and family members whose houses were damaged, but the businesses, just the whole community; it's definitely taking a toll on them."

The family hopes to have their place open and ready to go in a few days or a week, at most. If you live in Colbert or Lauderdale counties, you can report any type of flood damage to your local Emergency Management Agency.

A GoFundMe has been set up to lighten the Claunch family's burden while they recover.