Tuscumbia community cleaning up following historic flooding

Several areas of the Shoals are cleaning up right now after historic flooding caused damage throughout North Alabama.

Many people spent their Sunday trying to dry out their homes.

Flood waters have started receding in a lot of areas around the Shoals, but one house on North Washington St. in Tuscumbia still has standing water. This is nothing compared to what it was on Saturday. The water damage brings a lot of concerns with it.

"My bedrooms are still soaked and it's a mess," homeowner Sandra Jarmon said. "I'm afraid i'm going to have mold and mildew."

Jarmon says this situation could put her in a bad financial situation because she's on fixed income.

Big pumps in the New Cornelius Landing neighborhood are getting rid of water that got right up to this house. The owner didn't want to go on camera, but told WAAY 31 the flooding impacted their septic tank.

A few of his neighbors weren't as lucky as water got into their homes.

Several people WAAY 31 talked to say they don't have flood insurance because their homes are not in a flood plain.