Tuscumbia boy surprised with brand new go-kart after his first one was stolen

The Shoals community rallied around a little boy who had his go kart stolen and surprised him with a brand new one this weekend.

Five year old Gage Austin got a go kart for his birthday in June. At the end of August someone stole it out of his yard in Tuscumbia.

"The fact that someone would take something from a five year old just broke my heart. It made me sad. Then when I told him about it. He was like it's okay mom. Maybe they needed to go get food and they will bring it back. They are just borrowing it and that broke my heart more. I think I cried more over that than anything," said Linda Benson, Gage's mom.

People in the area found out what happened and total strangers came together to raise 2,000 to surprise Gage with a brand new go kart at Harley Davidson in Colbert County.

"A lady named Rachael Brown messaged me and I don't know her. I've never met her. We've never even crossed paths in life and she said that he had touched her heart and she wanted to help out," said Benson.

Brown started a fundraiser on facebook, Linda's family donated, and the lady who owns the gas station up the street chipped in to help too. Gage's new go kart comes with a ton of safety features. He's had fun riding it ever since.

Police have not found the person responsible for stealing Gage's first go-kart.