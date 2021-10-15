Tuscumbia 'Saloon' named Best Themed Restaurant in Alabama

A Tuscumbia restaurant has been named the Best Themed Restaurant in Alabama.

Rattlesnake Saloon gets top honors, according to the Eat This, Not That website.

If you’ve yet to make it to the Colbert County attraction, the restaurant – including outdoor seating and performance stage – is nestled under a ledge of carved rock.

It gets its name from a rattlesnake den that workers found near the shelter, according to the restaurant’s website. It's not open year-round, so make sure to check before you head that way.

Learn more about the restaurant HERE, and see winners from other states HERE