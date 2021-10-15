Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuscumbia 'Saloon' named Best Themed Restaurant in Alabama

Image from Rattlesnake Saloon's website

You'll find it under a lot of rock

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 5:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Tuscumbia restaurant has been named the Best Themed Restaurant in Alabama.

Rattlesnake Saloon gets top honors, according to the Eat This, Not That website.

If you’ve yet to make it to the Colbert County attraction, the restaurant – including outdoor seating and performance stage – is nestled under a ledge of carved rock.

It gets its name from a rattlesnake den that workers found near the shelter, according to the restaurant’s website. It's not open year-round, so make sure to check before you head that way.

Learn more about the restaurant HERE, and see winners from other states HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events