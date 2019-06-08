Clear

Tuscumbia Police search for "dangerous" suspect connected to a fatal shooting

Tuscumbia Police said Gregory Martez Childres, 28, should be considered armed and dangerous. Tuscumbia Police said Gregory Martez Childres, 28, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Helen Keller Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Breken Terry

Tuscumbia Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a fatal shooting Friday night. 

Investigators said Gregory Martez Childres, 28, was at the Keller Court Apartments when they said he shot his ex-wife's new fiance. 

That man was transported to Hellen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Colbert County Coroner. 

Police said Childres should be considered armed and dangerous. They ask that anyone with information to call police.

