Tuscumbia Police investigating deadly shooting

The Tuscumbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Police said they found a man's body inside a vehicle parked under a carport at a home on John Street about 10 p.m. Monday. He had gunshot wounds
Police said they are working to locate a person(s) of interest.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
