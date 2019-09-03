Clear
Tuscumbia Police investigating deadly shooting

Police said they are working to locate a person(s) of interest.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:31 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

The Tuscumbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police said they found a man's body inside a vehicle parked under a carport at a home on John Street about 10 p.m. Monday. He had gunshot wounds

