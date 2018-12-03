Tuscumbia Police at standoff on Riverview Drive

Tuscumbia Police were serving felony warrants on a suspect at a home on Riverview Drive. He refused to come out during a standoff and then a fire started.
Police believe the suspect is still in the home, and the fire department is working to get the fire out.
