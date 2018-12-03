Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tuscumbia Police at standoff on Riverview Drive Full Story

Tuscumbia Police at standoff on Riverview Drive

The home is on fire, and the suspect is believed to be inside.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuscumbia Police were serving felony warrants on a suspect at a home on Riverview Drive. He refused to come out during a standoff and then a fire started.

Police believe the suspect is still in the home, and the fire department is working to get the fire out.

