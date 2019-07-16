Tuscumbia community, police help local veteran

A veteran in Tuscumbia is getting help from the community after falling on hard times. He served in Afghanistan.

"I'm in his unit. Me and him are in Charlie Company together out of Cullman for the 167th Infantry Battalion," said a Tuscumbia police investigator, Matthew Senkbeil.

Senkbeil asked us not to name the veteran because he's a humble guy. Senkbeil said he served with the man for four years and recently learned how he had fallen on hard times.

"He was injured in Afghanistan, broke his tailbone and his back if I'm not mistaken, so he's been through a lot. He's had to put his mother in the nursing home and having to help with his nephew," said Senkbeil.

Senkbeil found out his friend and fellow serviceman needed food and the basics just to get by.

"Pretty much everything you could think of. His car broke down and he has no means of travel whatsoever and it's hard for him to do that," said Senkbeil.

Senkbeil told his fellow officers about the veteran's struggles so they decided to raise money, food and other items for him. In just two days, the donations are flowing in.

"He definitely wasn't expecting it. I asked him today actually if he thought anything like this would happen and he said, 'No,' so I couldn't believe it was that big of a response either. A lot of times you think no one cares anymore but for them showing they do, makes you proud," said Senkbeil.

Creek Performance and Repair in Tuscumbia said it will repair the veteran's car for free.

We talked to a woman, Carol Morris, who came by the police department to drop off some food. She says the veteran deserves more.

"I hope that he feels the love of God through this and is blessed, because I know I have been," said Morris.

Senkbeil has also set up a donation page for the veteran. You can donate food items at the Tuscumbia Police Department.