Tuscumbia mayor announces plan to run for Alabama House of Representatives

Tuesday morning, the Mayor of Tuscumbia announced his plans to run for the Alabama House of Representatives.

If elected, Mayor Kerry Underwood would represent District 3, which covers Lauderdale, Colbert and Lawrence county.

He made his announcement at Ivy Green, Helen Keller's birthplace, because in his opinion it represents a great part of Tuscumbia - the city that has helped him grow over his past five years as mayor.

"I really felt like with the success we've had in Tuscumbia, that it was a good time, a good opportunity for me to start exploring a larger footprint of people to influence and be a part of their lives. So for me it's strictly because I've enjoyed my job so much in Tuscumbia," says Mayor Underwood.

His announcement comes after the current District 3 representative, Andrew Sorrell, announced on Monday his plans to run for state auditor.

The primaries will take place in May and the election will be held in November 2022.