Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally arrested on felony charges

Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally is in the Colbert County Jail Friday.

The state confirms McAnally was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts. He was placed on paid administrative leave Monday by Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood. The mayor says he will stay on paid leave, despite the arrest.

McAnally is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Underwood said the investigations and accusations have nothing to do with Tuscumbia, but instead stem from an incident in Littleville. Last year, McAnally stepped down as the volunteer fire chief in Littleville after the Colbert County Commission asked him to do so.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the charges McAnally was arrested for.