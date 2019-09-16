Tuscaloosa police officer shot and killed while responding to call

A Tuscaloosa police officer was shot and killed Monday evening.

The Tuscaloosa police chief says Officer Dornell Cousette responded to a call at around 6:23 p.m. The suspect ran inside the home, and the officer followed. Police say shots were fired in the home.

Officer Cousette was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect was also injured in the shooting, but we do not know his condition at this time.

This is the fourth Alabama officer to die in the line of duty this year.