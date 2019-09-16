Clear

Tuscaloosa police officer shot and killed while responding to call

Officer Dornell Cousette; Photo: @tuscaloosacity on Twitter

Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed Monday evening.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:17 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Tuscaloosa police officer was shot and killed Monday evening.

The Tuscaloosa police chief says Officer Dornell Cousette responded to a call at around 6:23 p.m. The suspect ran inside the home, and the officer followed. Police say shots were fired in the home. 

Officer Cousette was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect was also injured in the shooting, but we do not know his condition at this time.

This is the fourth Alabama officer to die in the line of duty this year.

Post by Fort Payne Police Department.
Post by Tuscumbia Police Department.
Post by Muscle Shoals Police Department.
Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
68° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events