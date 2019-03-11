Clear
Tuscaloosa police: Fake Uber driver had pictures of unconscious women

Police say an Alabama man is charged with kidnapping, accused of pretending to be an Uber driver to pick up a university student found unconscious in the back seat of his car.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: AP

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police say an Alabama man is charged with kidnapping, accused of pretending to be an Uber driver to pick up a university student found unconscious in the back seat of his car.

Tuscaloosa police Capt. Gary Hood said investigators then found multiple images of at least one other college-aged female who appeared unconscious in the vehicle.

Court records show 61-year-old Tommy Beard was released on bond Friday on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Hood said Beard picked up the 22-year-old old woman near the University of Alabama campus, driving her about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away. A deputy noticed a car alongside the road and stopped to investigate, which led to his arrest March 2.

