Turn your clocks forward tonight, beautiful Sunday ahead

Hope you got outside to enjoy this beautiful Saturday we had across North Alabama! Don't worry if you missed out today though, because we keep the gorgeous weather around for one more day Sunday. Before we dive into the forecast, don't forget to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins tonight, meaning our sunrise and sunsets will be an hour later, but we lose an hour of sleep tonight too. Take the time tonight to also change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

Weather wise, we'll see a few more clouds tomorrow, but we'll also warm up nicely into the mid 60s! The above normal temperatures will keep the Spring like feel well into the upcoming work week, but rain chances will be back on the increase as well.

Much of the day Monday will be dry, but cloud cover will build in throughout the day. Rain arrives Monday evening and continues through the overnight and into Tuesday. The most widespread rainfall this upcoming week will be on Tuesday. Then we will get a brief lull with just a few light showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before another round of rain arrives Wednesday afternoon. There's just enough energy in place that some areas could see a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. This second wave moves out Thursday morning. Another system is poised to bring more rain chances Friday and next Saturday, but timing is still uncertain to dive too deep into the details at this point. Rainfall totals for the next seven days are unimpressive, with most spots picking up a half inch to one inch of rain. Flooding is not a concern, but keep the umbrella handy throughout the week ahead.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above average this week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and even a few spots topping out in the low 70s by midweek.