Tunica gaming industry brings in thousands of people each year

People involved in a deadly bus crash told us they were headed to a casino in Tunica, Mississippi. WAAY 31 learned about the gaming industry in Mississippi and it's out of state visitors.

Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau President Webster Franklin said the bus industry is a crucial part of bringing people to the eight casinos there. He told me about 3,000 buses travel to the area every year bringing people from different states. Back in the early 2000's about 30,000 buses traveled to the bus annually, according to Webster.

Mississippi's 2016 economic report also provided more insight about the gaming industry. It stated the state has 28 licensed casinos, and more than 60% of people who visited the casino were from out of state.

Tunica is located in northern Mississippi about an hour southwest from Memphis, Tennessee. Three out of four visitors to the area’s casinos are from out of state, and the report said the majority of them come from 6 nearby states including Alabama.

We also learned tourists spent nearly $600 million dollars in Tunica county in each of the past few years. That amount is more than double any other county in the state besides a three county area known as the Gulf Coast.