Tuesday’s episode of 'Jeopardy!' will air at 12:36 a.m.

It's pre-empted by ABC coverage of the MLB Wild Card game between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins.

Wednesday’s episode will also be pre-empted and will air at approximately 1:06 a.m.

New episodes normally air weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31. You can find our TV listings here.