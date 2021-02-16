Tuesday remains below freezing, next snow threat arrives Wednesday

A flash freeze occurred Monday night and into Tuesday morning creating icy conditions throughout North Alabama. On top of that we have seen enough northwest winds to drop wind chills down to zero or below zero at times Tuesday morning.

Another noteworthy event that we're seeing in North Alabama is moderate to heavy snow from lake effect bands developing off of Wheeler Lake and the Tennessee River. This is bringing snow throughout areas of Limestone, Morgan, Marshall & Madison Counties. The closer you are to the lake and river and the core of these lake effect bands the more snow that you will see Tuesday morning.

Temperatures remain below freezing all day so roads will remain an issue through at least Wednesday morning for North Alabama.

Let's look ahead to the rest of the week. Temperatures are above freezing by Wednesday. Our next big system rolls in Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing heavy rain and another cool down. Highs go from the 40s Thursday down to the 30s for Friday behind a cold front. However, it won't be nearly as cold as what we'll see tonight and tomorrow. With that said, some data sources are indicated yet another rain/snow mix with this system, so it bears watching yet again. Rainfall totals this evening through Thursday will be between 1.5 and 2.0 inches. It's drier by the weekend and highs return to the 50s.