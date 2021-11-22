Clear

Tuesday kicks off with the coldest air of the season so far

Travel weather heading into Turkey Day looks great, but cold.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2021 5:52 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight, it gets downright cold. In fact, it will be the coldest we've been all season. Lows dip into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. If the wind stays light enough, we'll see our first hard freeze of the fall. Tuesday stays sunny but chilly, with highs returning to the lower 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks fine unless you're heading west. Rain is moving our way, but it doesn't move in until the afternoon. This comes along with the next cold front and it will be gone by Friday morning. Some data sources show enough cooling in the wake of the front across higher elevations for a wintry mix or some flurries in Tennessee. It's worth watching, but the chance of winter weather looks pretty low at this time. The following weekend will be dry and sunny with cold nights and highs in the 50s.

