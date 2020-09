It only needs to be filled out if parents want to switch their child to a different learning platform. There's just two choices: virtual learning for 5 days a week or traditional, in person learning for 5 days a week. This choice comes as the first 9 weeks of the school year wraps up.

That form needs to be completed by midnight tonight if families want to make a change. If it's not filled out, students will remain on the same platform they're currently on. The find the survey click HERE.