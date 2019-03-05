Tuesday at 6: WAAY 31 I-Team looks at how faulty field drug tests kits could put you behind bars

Tonight at 6: WAAY 31's I-Team takes an in depth look to make sure your liberty isn't in jeopardy.

Some states are under fire after police officers used field drug test kits that wrongly led to accusations of drug use.

We reveal how Alabama law officers use similar drug test kits.

