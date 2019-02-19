Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Tuesday at 6: How you can protect yourself, loved ones from predatory doctors

We are going to show you what you can do to check out your own doctor’s background.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Decatur doctor’s harassment conviction has the WAAY 31 I-Team digging in to what the state is doing to protect patients like you from predatory health care providers.

And we are going to show you what you can do to check out your own doctor’s background.

Tune in to WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

* Housing market booming in Madison County

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice

* Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reflects on wife's suicide eight months after her death

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events