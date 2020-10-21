Tua expected to start in Miami's next game

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start next week for the Miami Dolphins, who are turning to him to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t made an announcement. The change by coach Brian Flores will come after the Dolphins’ bye this week and has been long anticipated. But the timing is surprising because the team won its past two games to improve to 3-3. Tagovailoa will start at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.
Tua Tagovailoa
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Tua will start.
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:05 PM
