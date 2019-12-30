Tua Tagovailoa named winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award

Alabama football’s junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award on Monday.

The Bobby Bowden award recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective. He must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community. The award is named after former Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden.

Monday morning began with the annual Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids event at Fun Spot America. The Day for Kids partners local children with players from both schools for a few hours of fun and games. The majority of the 200 kids in attendance live in the West Lakes communities surrounding Camping World Stadium.

Following the morning activity, the Crimson Tide boarded the bus and headed to Celebration High School for Alabama’s last of 12 total practices in preparation for the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Alabama and Michigan will meet at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, with a 12 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will air live on ABC.