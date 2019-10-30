Clear
Tua Tagovailoa game time decision for LSU

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning to practice, but tight end Miller Forristall could be out for the next six weeks.

Coach Nick Saban says that Tagovailoa could be "a game time decision" with a sprained right ankle but he was set to practice Wednesday. Mac Jones started for the Tide against Arkansas

Saban says Forristall got hit in the throat in the Arkansas game and had surgery to repair an injury to his voice box. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is off this week before playing No. 1 LSU.

Forristall has 12 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Saban says it didn't initially seem like a serious injury and Forristall was able to return to the game. Backup tight end Major Tennison has 21 yards and a TD on three catches.

