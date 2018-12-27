Tua Tagovailoa Injury Updated

Alabama's Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during the SEC Championship earlier in December. After having surgery on that right ankle, the sophomore from Hawaii has been doing physical therapy to get back to where he was before that game against Georgia.
Last week Head Coach Nick Saban told the media Tagovailoa was improving daily; Wednesday, the QB himself told the media that he felt 80-85%. Thursday during Media Day, he was once again asked how he was doing and he said he felt better than yesterday and hopes to be 100% by Saturday's big College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma.
