Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Updated

The Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Quarterback gave an update on how he's feeling Thursday during Media Day.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 8:49 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Alabama's Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during the SEC Championship earlier in December. After having surgery on that right ankle, the sophomore from Hawaii has been doing physical therapy to get back to where he was before that game against Georgia.

Last week Head Coach Nick Saban told the media Tagovailoa was improving daily; Wednesday, the QB himself told the media that he felt 80-85%. Thursday during Media Day, he was once again asked how he was doing and he said he felt better than yesterday and hopes to be 100% by Saturday's big College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events