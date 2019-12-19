Trust buys land to protect fish near Mazda Toyota plant in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A state trust is purchasing a nearly 500-acre tract in north Alabama to protect the habitat of a tiny fish that had endangered work on a $1.6 billion car plant.

The Forever Wild Land Trust bought land where the rare spring pygmy sunfish lives near the Mazda Toyota plant being built in Limestone County. The fish is listed as a federally threatened species and is known to exist in only two locations in Alabama, including near the factory.

The $10 million land deal is part of an agreement last year to avoid litigation over the Toyota Mazda factory.