Trump vs. Taylor; President Trump reacts to Swift's endorsement of Tennessee democrat

President Trump wasn't the only republican to push back against the singer's endorsement.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 7:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

President Trump said he likes Taylor Swift 25 percent less than he did before the star revealed her political leanings and endorsed a democrat over a republican in the Tennessee race for senate, CNN reported

A tweet by Swift over the weekend included her endorsement of democrat Phil Bredesen for U.S. Senate, while shaming republican Marsha Blackburn on a number of issues.

In his statements, President Trump said he does not believe Swift's sentiments will have any influence on the election. He also referred to Blackburn as a, "tremendous woman." He then said, "I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about her."

The President's comments on Swift were arguably some of the mildest from members of the GOP. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted how Swift's endorsement won't influence the election, "unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote."

According to the BBC, The National Republican Senatorial Committee said Swift, "came down from her ivory tower to tell hardworking Tennesseans how to vote."

