Clear

Trump voices radio ad for Rep. Mo Brooks in US Senate race

The U.S. Senate seat is being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby.

Posted: Jul 3, 2021 4:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is appearing in a radio ad for U.S. Rep Mo Brooks as he tries to sway the outcome of the state’s Senate race.

Brooks’ campaign said the ad began airing Friday.

“Hi Alabama, this is your favorite president, Donald Trump. Few Republicans have as much courage and fight as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks. A friend of mine,” Trump says in the ad.

Trump has endorsed Brooks in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks is in what is expected to be a hard-fought battle for the Republican nomination. He is facing Katie Britt, the former president of the Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff, and Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

Shelby, one of the Senate’s most senior members, announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in 2022, igniting what is expected to be a messy GOP primary for the rare open seat.

Brooks was fiercely criticized for telling a rally preceding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that ensued.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events