Trump to take his case to build wall to prime-time audience

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers face missed paychecks Friday as the shutdown drags through a third week.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WASHINGTON (AP) - With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump is set to argue in a prime-time address that a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border requires the wall he's demanding before ending the partial government shutdown.

Trump's speech on Tuesday night will be followed by his visit Thursday to the southern border. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that he will use the visit to "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis."

The administration is also talking about declaring a national emergency to allow Trump to move forward on the wall without Congress approving the $5.6 billion he wants.

In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of federal workers face missed paychecks Friday as the shutdown drags through a third week.

