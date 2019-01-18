WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is to hold a second summit with the leader of North Korea near the end of February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear program.
The announcement came at the White House Friday after Trump met with a North Korean envoy.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearization and a second summit. She said the president looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place to be announced at a later date.
Trump had his first historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since. So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearization could occur.
Related Content
- President Trump to hold 2nd summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
- President Trump says Kim Jong Un has 'one-time shot'
- Kim Jong Un Fast Facts
- Historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jon Un
- President Trump, Putin summit scheduled
- Trump & Abe plan to meet before North Korea Summit
- Trump announces North Korea summit will be in Singapore
- Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un
- President Donald Trump responds to Korean summit
- Trump casts doubt on June summit with Kim