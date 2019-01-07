Trump to address nation about 'crisis' at border

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump's prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.
Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.
Trump tweets that he will address the nation at 8 p.m. Central time Tuesday.
