Trump to address nation about 'crisis' at border

President Trump DOJ

Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

Trump tweets that he will address the nation at 8 p.m. Central time Tuesday.

