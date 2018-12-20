Clear

Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill

Speaker Ryan says Trump 'will not sign' bill to keep government open, citing dispute over border wall funding.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 1:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has told congressional Republicans he "will not sign" a spending bill passed by the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday, and he's citing an impasse over money for a border wall with Mexico.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says after leaving a meeting with Trump at the White House that he and other leaders are going to go back to Capitol Hill to "work on adding border security" to the legislation.

Trump is facing backlash from conservative supporters who have urged him to stick with an earlier pledge to force a shutdown in hopes of securing money for his long-promised border wall.

The wall was the top promise of his presidential campaign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events