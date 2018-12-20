WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has told congressional Republicans he "will not sign" a spending bill passed by the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday, and he's citing an impasse over money for a border wall with Mexico.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says after leaving a meeting with Trump at the White House that he and other leaders are going to go back to Capitol Hill to "work on adding border security" to the legislation.
Trump is facing backlash from conservative supporters who have urged him to stick with an earlier pledge to force a shutdown in hopes of securing money for his long-promised border wall.
The wall was the top promise of his presidential campaign.
Related Content
- Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill
- Democrats capture House, GOP holds Senate
- House passes $1.5T tax bill in major win for GOP
- Senate committee approves lottery bill
- New Alzheimer's Bill passes Alabama House, heads to Senate
- Moore tells supporters 'battle is not over' in Senate race
- Here's what the Senate gun bill says
- GOP leaders discuss immigration with Trump at White House