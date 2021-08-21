Trump supporters pack farm in Cullman for rally

Tens of thousands of people packed into Cullman Saturday night for former President Trump's Save America Rally. They faced long waits in lines, rain and thunderstorms. The rally was held at York Family Farms. It was Trump’s first visit to the Yellowhammer State since 2019.

Cullman County voted overwhelmingly for Trump during the last presidential election, by some of the highest margins in the state. Trump supporters told WAAY 31 they want two things: for president Joe Biden to be a one term president, and to get Donald Trump back into the White House.

The 45th President of the United States entered the stage tossing baseball caps.

“I just love him I love what he has done for our country,” one supporter told WAAY31.

“Hello Alabama, I’m glad to be back,” Trump said.

The crowd was packed tight and most waited all day to hear him speak. He started off talking about the current Covid-19 surge. The vast majority in the crowd not wearing masks, they were not required. Nina Dewitt traveled from Birmingham and said the big crowds close around did not bother her.

“We don’t need the masks they don’t help us, we’re in the open air we have the antibodies,” Dewitt says.

Not a surprise to anyone, Trump spent the majority of his speech talking about the job President Biden is doing, calling what’s happening in Afghanistan a disaster.

“It did not have to happen that way, this was a surrender for no reason,” Trump said.

His supporters traveled from across Alabama and surrounding states. They started arriving before the sun came up Saturday. For Dewitt, it wasn’t a long drive to attend but something she said she wouldn’t miss.

“We just want assurances that he’s going to run in 2024,” she said.

Trump talked about the size of the crowd saying it was amazing. Organizers told WAAY 31 “tens of thousands of people received tickets to attend.”