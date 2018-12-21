Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill

President Trump DOJ

Trump called the bill "an incredible success for our country" and "beyond bipartisan" during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - With a government shutdown just hours away, President Donald Trump on Friday signed rare bipartisan legislation addressing concerns with the criminal justice system.

Trump called the bill "an incredible success for our country" and "beyond bipartisan" during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

Lawmakers and advocates also hailed it as a hugely influential package and thanked the president for supporting the issue.

The legislation will give judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and will boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts, among other efforts.

It received the rare support of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as conservative and liberal groups that rarely work together.

Playing a key role behind the scenes was Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, whose father spent time in federal prison when he was younger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events