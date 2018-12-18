Trump signs order to create US Space Command

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has launched the Pentagon's new Space Command. It's an effort to better organize and advance the military's vast operations in space that could cost as much as $800 million over the next five years.

Trump signed the one-page memorandum Tuesday authorizing the Department of Defense to create the new command.

The goal is to set up a command to oversee and organize space operations, accelerate technical advances and find more effective ways to defend U.S. assets in space, including the vast constellations of satellites that American forces rely on for navigation, communications and surveillance.

The move comes amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt, disable or even destroy U.S. satellites.