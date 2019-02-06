Trump says nearly all Islamic State territory reclaimed

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he expects to be able to announce next week that the U.S. and coalition partners have reclaimed 100 percent of the Islamic State caliphate.

Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military will be giving him official notice very soon that 100 percent of the territory once held by the IS group has been retaken in Iraq and Syria.

Trump gave remarks at the State Department to foreign ministers and senior officials from a 79-member U.S.-led coalition battling the IS group. In December, Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000-plus U.S. troops from Syria.

U.S. officials say IS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 square kilometers (2 square miles) in Syria, or less than 2 square miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.