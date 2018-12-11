Trump says military to build wall if Dems refuse

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the military will build his promised border wall "if Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country."

Trump tweets Tuesday that immigration and border patrol agents and the military have done a "FANTASTIC" job securing the border with Mexico. But Trump says "A Great Wall" would be a "far easier & less expensive solution." He claims Democrats don't want border security for "strictly political reasons."

Some government funding expires on Dec. 21 and the risk of shutdown looms if Trump and Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi can't reach an agreement when they meet Tuesday at the White House.

Trump wants at least $5 billion for the wall in the next funding package. Democrats are offering $1.3 billion for fencing and other border security measures.