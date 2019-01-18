Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown Full Story
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown

Trump says the announcement involves "the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border."

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 5:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will make a major announcement on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon from the White House.

Trump and Democrats in Congress remain far apart over Trump's insistence on funding for a wall along the Mexican border as the price of reopening the government.

The two sides have traded taunts and avoided talks so far this week. Trump says the announcement will take place at 3 p.m. He says the announcement involves "the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border."

The political stakes are high as the shutdown moves into a fifth week, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay and no outward signs of resolution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events