Trump pulls the plug on arms treaty with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is pulling the plug on a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with "impunity" by deploying banned missiles.

Moscow denies it is in violation and has accused Washington of resisting its efforts to resolve the dispute.

Trump's decision reflects his administration's view that the arms treaty was an unacceptable obstacle to more forcefully confronting not only Russia but also China.

The move announced Friday sets the stage for delicate talks with U.S. allies over potential new American missile deployments.

Democrats in Congress and some arms control advocates criticized Trump's decision as opening the door to an arms race.