Clear

Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House at 2 p.m.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 11:21 AM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity. It is still unclear precisely what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment as well as help those struggling with the economic impact.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House at 2 p.m. This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are laboring to finish agreement on a coronavirus aid package.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events