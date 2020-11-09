Clear

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday and announced the director of the National Counterterrorism Center will serve as acting secretary

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 1:38 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, an unprecedented move by a president struggling to accept election defeat and angry at a Pentagon leader he believes wasn’t loyal enough.

The decision, which could unsettle international allies and Pentagon leadership, injects another element of uncertainty to a rocky transition period as Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency.

Presidents who win reelection often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Trump announced the news in a tweet, saying that “effective immediately” Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary, sidestepping the department’s No.2-ranking official, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist.

“Chris will do a GREAT job!” Trump tweeted. “Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

Trump’s abrupt move to dump Esper triggers questions about what the president may try to do in the next few months before he leaves office, including adjustments in the presence of troops overseas or other national security changes.

Biden has not said who he would appoint as defense chief, but is widely rumored to be considering naming the first woman to the post — Michele Flournoy. Flournoy has served multiple times in the Pentagon, starting in the 1990s and most recently as the undersecretary of defense for policy from 2009 to 2012. She is well known on Capitol Hill as a moderate Democrat and is regarded among U.S. allies and partners as a steady hand who favors strong U.S. military cooperation abroad.

Miller has most recently served as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center and before that was a deputy assistant Defense Secretary and top adviser to Trump on counterterrorism issues. He has a long background with the military, having served as an enlisted infantryman in the Army Reserves and after that as a special forces officer. He also served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. After his retirement from the military, Miller worked as a defense contractor.

Esper’s strained relationship with Trump came close to collapse last summer during civil unrest that triggered a debate within the administration over the proper role of the military in combating domestic unrest. Esper’s opposition to using active duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump, and led to wide speculation that the defense chief was prepared to quit if faced with such an issue again.

During his roughly 16-month tenure, Esper generally supported Trump’s policies but more recently he was widely expected to quit or be ousted if Trump won reelection.

Presidents historically have put a high priority on stability at the Pentagon during political transitions. Since the creation of the Defense Department and the position of defense secretary in 1947, the only three presidents to lose election for a second term — Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush — all kept their secretary of defense in place until Inauguration Day.

Esper, who was the official successor to former Marine Gen. James Mattis, routinely emphasized the importance of keeping the military and the Defense Department out of politics. But it proved to be an uphill struggle as Trump alternately praised what he called “his generals” and denigrated top Pentagon leaders as war-mongers devoted to drumming up business for the defense industry.

Trump soured on his first defense secretary, Mattis, who resigned in December 2018 over Trump’s abrupt decision — later rescinded — to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria, and then on Esper. The splits reflected Trump’s fundamentally different views on America’s place in the world, the value of international defense alliances and the importance of shielding the military from domestic partisan politics.

During Trump’s tenure, the Pentagon has often at the center of the tumult, caught in a persistent and erratic debate over the use of American forces at war in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, and on U.S. soil, at the Mexico border and in cities roiled by civil unrest and rocked by the coronavirus.

Esper’s departure has appeared inevitable ever since he publicly broke with Trump in June over the president’s push to deploy military troops in the streets of the nation’s capital in response to civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. Esper publicly opposed Trump’s threats to invoke the two-centuries-old Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to use active-duty troops in a law enforcement role. And Trump was furious when Esper told reporters the Insurrection Act should be invoked “only in the most urgent and dire of situations,” and, “We are not in one of those situations now.”

The June civil unrest initially drew Esper into controversy when he joined a Trump entourage that strolled from the White House to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op featuring Trump hoisting a Bible. Critics condemned Esper, saying he had allowed himself to be used as a political prop.

Esper said he didn’t know he was heading into a photo op, but thought he was going to view damage at the church and see National Guard troops in the area. He was accompanied by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who later expressed public regret at having been present in uniform.

Trump hinted at Esper’s shaky status in August, making a snide response to a reporter’s question about whether he still had confidence in Esper’s leadership. “Mark ‘Yesper’? Did you call him ‘Yesper?’” Trump said, in what appeared to be an allusion to suggestions that Esper was a yes man for the president. Asked if he was considering firing Esper, Trump said, “At some point, that’s what happens.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 173854

Reported Deaths: 2865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson25827403
Mobile17782328
Tuscaloosa11205146
Montgomery11119219
Madison10358105
Shelby825171
Baldwin722683
Lee690365
Calhoun518167
Etowah488758
Morgan487740
Marshall485253
Houston448536
DeKalb389632
St. Clair347752
Elmore345459
Limestone335037
Cullman319527
Walker314196
Talladega294140
Lauderdale293747
Jackson247622
Colbert246133
Blount229726
Autauga228330
Franklin225034
Dale204355
Russell20223
Chilton201135
Dallas198627
Coffee198512
Covington194132
Escambia182931
Chambers148548
Tallapoosa147687
Clarke144318
Pike142914
Marion121131
Barbour10959
Marengo109524
Butler105241
Winston103914
Geneva10258
Lawrence100335
Pickens99418
Bibb92616
Randolph89018
Cherokee84015
Hale82530
Clay81613
Washington81212
Henry7776
Lowndes74529
Monroe69210
Bullock66417
Fayette66415
Crenshaw64430
Cleburne62711
Perry6186
Macon61020
Conecuh60513
Wilcox59112
Lamar5547
Sumter50921
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2353
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 281851

Reported Deaths: 3595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby39852588
Davidson35139365
Knox14554102
Rutherford13640126
Hamilton13191117
Williamson829961
Sumner7025120
Wilson547167
Putnam488364
Montgomery485663
Out of TN477841
Sullivan460764
Washington439578
Madison425986
Maury419542
Bradley394824
Blount391646
Sevier381426
Unassigned29117
Robertson286843
Hamblen274251
Tipton272325
Dyer260739
Gibson241852
Greene219160
Coffee218231
Anderson212318
Obion205131
Hardeman203835
Dickson203021
Bedford199223
Carter194638
Lawrence194224
Cumberland189729
McMinn188044
Fayette187630
Trousdale183210
Loudon182713
Weakley173029
Jefferson172625
Roane170210
Warren169911
Monroe165733
Wayne16487
Lauderdale159820
Henderson152529
Hardin150523
Macon148526
Franklin148127
Hawkins142030
Haywood140528
White138116
Overton132928
Marshall131212
Carroll130030
Cocke129222
Johnson127514
Rhea125224
Campbell123815
McNairy123330
Cheatham122512
Giles111938
Smith111416
Lincoln10968
Bledsoe10704
Lake10424
Crockett101824
Fentress101114
Henry100813
Marion90514
Hickman89416
DeKalb86118
Chester80118
Grainger7545
Decatur73211
Grundy64114
Union5915
Claiborne5788
Lewis5727
Unicoi57110
Polk56213
Scott5435
Jackson5297
Humphreys5266
Benton52011
Cannon4942
Morgan4936
Houston48718
Clay44617
Stewart42013
Sequatchie4025
Perry38315
Meigs3798
Pickett30910
Moore3032
Van Buren2332
Hancock1283

Most Popular Stories

Community Events