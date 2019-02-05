Trump declares the State of the Union 'strong'

WASHINGTON (AP) -

10:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump, in concluding his State of the Union address, is urging Americans to "choose greatness."

Trump finished his 82-minute speech on an optimistic note, suggesting that "our biggest victories are still to come" and that "we have not yet begun to dream." And he urged the nation to not be "defined by our differences."

10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's accelerated U.S. negotiations with the Taliban to reach "if possible" a political settlement in Afghanistan.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump said that as progress is made in the negotiations, the U.S. will be able to reduce its troop presence and focus on counterterrorism.

He says U.S. troops have fought with "unmatched valor" and it's because of them that the U.S. is now able to pursue- "if possible"- a political solution to end the "long and bloody conflict."

Trump says the Taliban also are very happy to be negotiating because they too want to try for peace and end 17 years of war.

Trump says "the hour has come to at least try for peace."

10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is launching a campaign to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030, targeting areas where new infections happen and getting highly effective drugs to people at risk.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and senior public health officials say the campaign would focus on areas where about half of new HIV cases occur. That includes 48 counties, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and seven states with at-risk rural residents.

Anti-AIDS groups are reacting with both skepticism and cautious optimism.

Trump said in his State of the Union speech Tuesday that funding will be in his budget. He did not specify an amount.

There are about 40,000 new cases of HIV infection a year in the U.S. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

10: 30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States stands with the people of Venezuela in their "noble quest for freedom. He condemned "the brutality" of President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to ratchet up pressure on Maduro, saying he has turned the wealthy nation in to a state of poverty. He also said that the U.S. will never be a socialist country.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido (Gwy-DOH) has deemed himself the country's interim president over Maduro, who banned opponents from running in an election last year that has been condemned internationally as illegitimate.

The U.S. and more than 30 other countries have now recognized Guaido.

Earlier Tuesday, Maduro lashed out at Trump, saying he was obsessed with Venezuela because the U.S. wants steal Venezuelan oil.

10:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling on lawmakers from both parties to come together "for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure" as he highlights a slew of domestic policy proposals during his State of the Union speech.

Trump typically spends most of his time talking about issues like trade and immigration.

But he says Tuesday night that he's eager to work with Congress on an infrastructure package - without offering specifics. And he says his "next major priority" will be working to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

Trump also says his coming budget will ask Democrats and Republicans "to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years."

And he's calling on Congress to dedicate $500 million over the next 10 years to fund childhood cancer research.