Trump declares major disaster in Alabama after severe storms, flooding in February and March

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from February 5 to March 6, 2020.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Butler, Chambers, Choctaw, Colbert, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Limestone, Macon, Marion, Perry, Randolph, Tuscaloosa, and Wilcox Counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Terry L. Quarles as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.